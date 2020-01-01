IN LEGACY OF DEVELOPMENT, FOUNDATION AND STEWARDSHIP

Entering the pastoral center my first day with the Diocese of Las Cruces, I recalled a quote by Bruce Barton, American Author, and Congressman, who said, “If you have anything really valuable to contribute to the world it will come through the expression of your own personality, that single spark of divinity that sets you off and makes you different from every other living creature.” From that day forward, this was my prayer. I little realized where God would lead me over the next two and one-half decades. My dedication to ministry remains passionate and heartfelt. I thank God for the grace that allowed me to touch thousands of Catholics throughout our vast diocese, and for the many shared blessings received. More times than I can count, the people I met changed my life for the better.
Serving under the direction of four Bishops, was my privilege. I especially appreciate the way you, the faithful in our vast diocese, worked indefatigably shoulder-to-shoulder with me. Together, we accomplished so much. Yet, much remains to do. Now more than ever, I ask you to continue to support the Church and our Catholic values. Because of your generosity, United in Ministry, under my direction, raised over $50M to benefit diocesan work. At the same time, one-half of this amount went back to the parishes in the form of rebates to support an abundance of parish needs.
Because of your support, I was able to present crossover genres fundraising events with the Las Cruces Symphony and Mariachi Cobre of Epcot Center in 2003, and again, with Doc Severinsen in 2007. The event featuring the Soprano Barbara Padilla with the Symphony in 2018 was a tremendous success. The diocese consistently benefited through your generous support of the annual golf tournament, which spanned 25 years, the annual Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference Mass, which filled the Pan American Center for 15 years. Your generosity led to grant work, which helped build community centers and parishes, to include Seminarian education, priest retirement as well as all the diocesan ministries. We witnessed the continuation of our faith with more than twenty-five seminarians and over fifty deacons ordained to our faith. With your support for her nomination, the Lumen Christi Award from the Catholic Extension Society for Sr. Marie-Paule showcased her years of work to benefit the poor and the most vulnerable populations.
As I gather my precious mementos and memories from our time together, my heart is saddened by this final farewell. At the same time, I cherish the legacy of giving that I leave with you.
My last day is August 28, and rather than hosting a farewell event, I ask you to consider giving a legacy gift in my name to the diocese. Please prayerfully consider pledging a gift to United in Ministry to benefit your parish if you have not already given this year. Or a one-time gift to the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces Foundation to benefit the Seminarian Endowment fund or the general endowment fund.
Know that my heart and prayers remain with you.
I am, Sincerely yours in Christ,
E. Susan Roberts
Development, Foundation & Stewardship Director
Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces