A Lenten Season Message From Bishop Peter Baldacchino

LENT
“The annual Lenten season is the fitting time to climb the holy mountain of Easter. The Lenten season has a double character, namely to prepare both catechumens and faithful to celebrate the paschal mystery. The catechumens, both with the rite of election and scrutinies, and by catechesis, are prepared for the celebration of the sacraments of Christian initiation; the faithful, ever more attentive to the word of God and prayer, prepare themselves by penance for the renewal of their baptismal promises” (Ceremonial of Bishops, 249)
Lent runs from Ash Wednesday until the Mass of the Lord’s Supper exclusive on Holy Thursday, and the Alleluia is not sung or said from the beginning of Lent until the Easter Vigil, nor is the Te Deum sung on Sundays of Lent. It is fitting that the Lenten season concludes, both for the individual Christian as well as for the whole Parish community, with a Parish Lenten Reconciliation liturgy (/Confessions) so that we may all be helped to prepare to celebrate more fully the paschal mystery.
Enjoy the Lenten Season!
Bishop Peter Baldacchino