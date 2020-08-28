Amended Public Health Order Allows for Parishes to Operate At a Forty Percent Capacity

About Coronavirus: COVID-19
The virus is thought to spread primarily from person to person, within six feet of proximity. Respiratory droplets are spread when an infected person sneezes or coughs. They land in the mouths or noses of others, and then are inhaled into their lungs. Although not thought to be the primary way, it may be possible to become infected by touching your mouth, nose or eyes after touching a surface that has the virus. Currently, there is no evidence that the virus is transmitted through food, but the normal safety practice of washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before handling food should be observed. According to the CDC, coronaviruses generally have poor survivability on surfaces, so there is low risk that the virus will spread from food products or packaging shipped over a period of days or weeks at room temperature or below.
Symptoms of COVID-19
The CDC website, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html, provides extensive information about COVID-19 and the response of health professionals around the world. Public awareness of the symptoms and how to report suspected cases is essential in mitigating the spread of the virus. COVID-19 can cause mild symptoms in some people but severe illness and death for others.
Symptoms may appear two-14 days after exposure and include:
Fever
Cough
Shortness of breath
The CDC alert directs people to call their healthcare professional if they develop symptoms, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or if they have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19. Check cdc.gov for a list of areas where the virus is widespread.
Prevention
Since a vaccine or drug is not currently available for preventing or treating COVID-19, the CDC recommends that individuals take action to prevent the spread of the disease. The CDC offers the following guidance:
Practice everyday preventive actions now. Remind everyone in your household of the importance of practicing everyday actions that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:
It is important to remember, if you are sick, you are not obligated to attend Mass, school or church activities. If you or your child have symptoms of respiratory illness stay at home until you or your child is free of fever (100.4° F [37.8° C], or greater using an oral thermometer), or any other symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants).