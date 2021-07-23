Bishop Baldacchino Marks His Second Anniversary In The Diocese of Las Cruces

Bishop Peter Baldacchino was installed as the Third Bishop of Las Cruces at the Immaculate Heart of Mary on July 23, 2019. On the evening of the 22nd, he celebrated Vespers at the Cathedral.
The Installation was attended by several bishops from across the United States, clergy, and the Las Cruces faithful. Thousands also watching on EWTN and via Livestream witnessed Archbishop Christophe Pierre reading the letter of appointment by Pope Francis.
Following an unexpected year that has seen the world amid a pandemic and now moving towards the future Bishop Baldacchino continues to lead the Diocese of Las Cruces through the essential service of hope that the Church provides. Bishop Baldacchino told the Catholic News Agency (CNA) in an April 16 interview that "We are the great essential service of hope, now more than ever."
Bishop Baldacchino brings a missionary work ethic that was recognized by Pope Benedict XVI when he built the only Catholic parish community and its Church and school on the island of Providenciales. Early in his tenure in the diocese, he joined some of his fellow bishops in several programs focusing on migrant farmworkers and the vital role they play in our communities. Bishop Baldacchino continues to spread the Good News of Jesus to the borderland.