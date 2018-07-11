Bishop Oscar Cantú Appointed Coadjutor Bishop of San Jose, California

July 11, 2018
Diocese of Las Cruces
DIOCESE OF SAN JOSE
Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Oscar Cantú as the Coadjutor Bishop of San Jose, California. Bishop Cantú will succeed the present bishop of San Jose, Most Reverend Patrick McGrath, upon his retirement. A Mass of Welcome is scheduled for Bishop Cantú on Friday, September 28, in San Jose. Bishop Cantú remains the bishop of Las Cruces until September 28.
Additional information will be provided to you as the process for selecting a new bishop for our diocese—along with a Mass of Farewell for Bishop Cantú—is planned.