Bishop Peter Baldacchino celebrates the 25th Anniversary of his Ordination to the Priesthood

Bishop Peter Baldacchino was born on the Mediterranean island of Malta on December 5, 1960. He attended local Catholic schools for his elementary and studied chemistry at the University of Malta. He experienced his calling to the priesthood in 1989 while attending a World Youth Day gathering directed by Pope St. John Paul II.
Taking inspiration from the call to holiness made by St. John Paul II, He ended up entering the Redemptoris Mater Archdiocesan Missionary Seminary in Newark, NJ. He became ordained to the priesthood on May 25th, 1996, and shortly after was placed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, which was a perfect fit considering his great love for the missionary aspect of the Church.
In 2014, Pope Francis named him to become an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Miami. Here he would remain deeply engaged with the faithful community in his role as an auxiliary bishop. On May 15th, 2019, Bishop Peter Baldacchino would be appointed as the third Bishop in the missionary Diocese of Las Cruces. Now finding himself in Southern New Mexico, Bishop Baldacchino continues to bring his missionary spirit to the faithful community.