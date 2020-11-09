Border Mass is Postponed due to the Pandemic

The Annual Border Mass, now in its 22nd year, has been postponed due to the pandemic. The Mass, which takes place along the Rio Grande, draws hundreds of parishioners from both sides of the border.
The Mass signifies our unity in diversity, our communion and mutual support, our ongoing encounter and accompaniment, as we seek to respond to our refugee and migrant brothers and sisters. It also remembers migrants who died on their journey to the United States. Last year the Bishops urged parishioners to remember that they are also refugees and called on them to open the doors to those in need.
The postponement follows multiple large scale events that have been pushed back due to the COVID-19 surge in the borderland.