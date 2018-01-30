by Most Rev. Oscar Cantu and Bishops, USCCB

We came as Pilgrims of Peace to this Land that is Holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims. We encountered many walls and some bridges, as we sought out those on the peripheries. As Pope Francis repeatedly reminds us, we believe peace with justice for the two peoples and three faiths of this Land can only come through building "bridges, not walls."In Sderot, the city that has suffered the most from rocket attacks by Hamas, we encountered the real fears of Israelis. They have grieved the loss of lives, and their children are regularly required to practice air raid drills. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, we were deeply moved as we were once again reminded of the horrors that gave impetus to the establishment of a secure homeland for the Jewish people.In Gaza and Jiffna, we celebrated the Sunday Eucharist with small, vibrant Christian communities. In Gaza, Christians live alongside their Muslim neighbors, as if in a large prison. The Israeli wall and blockade stifles economic opportunity and the aspirations of youth. Christians are emigrating at an alarming rate. Those few who secure Israeli permits to exit Gaza often never return.In Jerusalem, the uncertain status of the Holy Places and of the City itself has increased tensions. The Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem suffer with poor infrastructure and schools, and residency policies that separate families and cause others to lose their right to live there. In Nazareth, we learned about discrimination that Arab Israelis face in employment, housing and daily life.