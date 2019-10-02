Diocesan Investigation into Weeping Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe Remains Ongoing

The Diocese has made some progress in its investigation of the reported weeping Virgen de Guadalupe image, but the investigation remains ongoing. An untrue article has been circulating on social media claiming that the tears from the Virgen de Guadalupe image are confirmed to be real.
What is known is that a sample of the fluid collected from the sculpture was determined to be olive oil. The interior of the hollow statue also did not have anything out of the ordinary other than cobwebs. As the investigation continues, the Diocese continues to monitor the reactions of the community