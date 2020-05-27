Diocesan Virtual Youth Group Returns with Catholic Recording Artist and Speaker Noelle Garcia

Noelle Garcia is a Catholic Recording Artist and Speaker, traveling throughout the country to spread the Word of God through her own witness and music. She has over ten years of experience in ministry and has a passion for sharing with others the fact that we are all wonderfully made in the image and likeness of God. The lack of this knowledge causes us to question our purpose and even our existence, which is why this message is at the center of her mission.
This mission has led Noelle to a number of places internationally – World Youth Day Australia – and nationally; NCYC, LA Congress, Diocesan Youth Conferences, and various parish and school events. Noelle has shared her testimony on CNNs Latino in America and Life on the Rock on EWTN.
Noelle travels on her own most of the time, but is also often joined by her husband, David, an accomplished musician and Coordinator of Youth Ministry. Noelle and David have four young children and currently reside in Dodge City, Kansas. They travel wherever the Lord leads them and live their ministry through their vocation. - Courtesy of voicesofone.com