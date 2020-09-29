Diocese to Participate in I Give Catholic 2020

What is #IGIVECATHOLIC? #iGiveCatholic is a Giving Day for the faithful across the nation (and the globe!) to come together and raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries in participating arch/dioceses. Last year, #iGiveCatholic raised more than $7.4 million for 3,500+ organizations in 39 arch/dioceses across the United States. WHEN IS #IGIVECATHOLIC? #iGiveCatholic takes place on #GivingTuesday, December 1, from 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM for gifts given online at https://lascruces.igivecatholic.org/, or offline through a donation of cash or check directly to the Catholic organization of the donor’s choice. In addition, there is an Advanced Giving Day phase for both online and offline “pre-Giving Day” gifts running from 12:00 AM on Monday, November 16 through 11:59 PM on Monday, November 30. WHO IS GIVEGAB? GiveGab is the Giving Day platform provider for the #iGiveCatholic Giving Day. In addition to providing the technology and security behind your organization’s profile page, they also provide the technical support and assistance for you and your donors before, during and after the Giving Day.