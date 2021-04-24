Diocese of Las Cruces Announces Directives for the Public Celebration of Mass

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has altered the public health directives for the state. According to new directives issued on Friday, April 23rd, houses of
worship in New Mexico may hold religious services up to 100% of the capacity of any outdoor or enclosed space on the premises.
Effective Friday, April 23rd, Bishop Peter Baldacchino has removed the restrictions on Mass attendance and will continue to leave it in the capable hands of the priests in the diocese to celebrate Masses, Funerals, and Weddings at the capacity which they deem prudent while continuing to be aware of their parish realities and the current health precautions set forth by the State and Federal Government. Catholics are still dispensed from the obligation of Sunday Mass, and those that are at risk for COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home and watch the numerous live stream Masses available in the diocese.
As the reality of the faithful community continues to change with more parishioners becoming increasingly vaccinated, the diocese will continue to implement reasonable precautions such as stressing the importance of social distancing and mask-wearing. Pre-pandemic parishes averaged a 50-70% attendance at best. Parishes have not seen an issue regarding an overwhelming amount of attendance throughout the capacity changes.
Parishioners are encouraged to contact their parishes ahead of time should they have any questions regarding the capacity at which their parish is operating.