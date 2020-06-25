Prayer Vigils for Peace and Justice

The Diocese of Las Cruces will be holding Vigils for Peace and Justice throughout the diocese. These prayer services serve as a commitment to finding hope in the future.
“Peace is the responsibility of everyone—to pray for peace, to work for peace!” Pope Francis, September 30, 2013
Please find the dates and times below:
Las Cruces Vicariate Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Date: June 26, 2020
Time: 6:30 PM
Address: 1240 S. Espina St. Las Cruces, NM 88001
Tularosa Basin Vicariate Immaculate Conception Parish
Date: June 26, 2020
Time: 6:30 PM
Address: 705 Delaware Ave. Alamogordo, New Mexico 88310
Notes: The event will be live-streamed on their
Facebook page.
Roswell Vicariate Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish
Date: June 26, 2020
Time: 6:00 PM
Address: 2808 N. Kentucky Ave. Roswell, New Mexico 88201
Carlsbad/Hobbs Vicariate St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
Date: June 26, 2020
Time: 6:30 PM
Address: 1301 N 9th St. Lovington, New Mexico 88260
Cooper Vicariate St. Ann Parish
Date: June 26, 2020
Time: 6:30 PM
Address: 400 S. Ruby. Deming, 88030