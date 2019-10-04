Diocese of Las Cruces Parishes Show Support for Bahamas Through the Hurricane Relief Collection

The Hurricane that has devastated the Bahamas is considered to be one of the strongest hurricanes to have ever impacted the region. It is known to be one of the most powerful Atlantic Hurricanes ever to be put on record.
At this time, reports claim that over 50 people have died so far, and more than a thousand people remain missing. Several people require life-saving assistance.
The Bahamas is made up of over 700 islands and islets (small island). Only 30 or so of the islands are inhabited.
If you would like to donate to the diocesan Hurricane Relief Collection please contact the Pastoral Center at 575-222-4235.