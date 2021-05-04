Diocese of Las Cruces partners with the University of Dayton

The Diocese of Las Cruces is pleased to announce "FREE" online classes in partnership with the University of Dayton VLCFF (Virtual Learning Community for Faith Formation) at VLCFF.UDayton.edu
There are 40 classes to choose from in English or Spanish. https://bit.ly/3h3qRue
Register for a class by May 14. To register, create a profile, with name, username/password, etc., at the below link. The registration payment code is: Las Cruces
If you have any questions, please contact the Office of Communications at 575-222-4235 or cvelasquez@rcdlc.org.
The next class cycle begins in May. Below are the courses offered.
Cycle 4: May 16 - June 19, 2021
(Registration: Opens April 14; Closes May 12)
A Vision for Catholic Youth Ministry
Basic Catechist Formation: Seminar 1.1 (Catechesis is...)
Bible Basics
Catechetical Methodology - AMS Military Only
Catholic Beliefs
Church History 1
Directory for Catechesis 2020: A General Overview
Disability across the Life Span: Prenatal Diagnosis – End of Life Care
Ecclesiology: Beginnings of the Church
Faith and Human Development
Foundations and Vision for Adult Learning and Faith Formation (AFL 1)
Foundations for Liturgy
Fundamentals in Deaf Faith Formation Methodologies (SN 2)
Images of Jesus
Images of Mary
Introduction to Catechesis
Introduction to Christian Morality
Introduction to Paul's Life and Letters
Introduction to Practical Morality
Introduction to Prayer
Introduction to Scripture
New Testament
Old Testament
On the Call to Holiness (Gaudete Et Exsultate)
Pastoral Approach to Culture (FLM)
Poverty in the U.S. and Around the World (SJ)
Sacraments
Survey of Catholic Doctrine
Survey of Catholic Social Teaching
The Mass
Vocation to Ministry (FLM)