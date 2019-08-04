Diocese of Las Cruces Prays and Grieves Alongside Our Neighboring City of El Paso, TX

The Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces united in prayer grieves alongside our neighboring city of El Paso, TX. We pray for those affected by the tragic mass shooting at Walmart that has claimed 20 lives, and that resulted in more than two dozen injured. Our prayers and thoughts are with their loved ones as we pray for the repose of the souls of those whose lives were cut short by this senseless crime. We ask for the healing of our communities in the midst of this time of profound grief. Bishop Peter Baldacchino asks that you join him along with the people of the Diocese of Las Cruces as we pray together for deliverance from the violence that continues to grip our society. May God look kindly upon our woundedness and grant us peace.