Diocese offers prayer for fallen officer

Bishop Cantu and the faithful of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces stand in prayerful remembrance of our brother in Christ, Hatch Police Officer Jose Chavez, who was killed last Friday. The Diocese offers prayers and support for the family of Officer Chavez.





Heavenly Father,

We pray for the eternal repose of our brother Jose.

Be merciful upon him.

Give consolation and strength to his family and friends.

Bless our community during this time of sadness and desolation.

May we seek your peace through a conversion of life.

May our faith in the Risen Christ

dispel the shadows caused by grief.

May the soul of our brother, Jose, and the souls

of all the faithful departed rest in peace!

Amen.

