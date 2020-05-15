New Directives for the Public Celebration of the Mass

Effective today, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has altered the public health directives for the state. According to new directives issued today, parishes are allowed to ‘operate’ at a 25% capacity. It is important to note that Catholics are still dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
Directives
Parishes are to resume offering daily Mass in the church.
Parishes are to resume offering weekly scheduled confessions. Due to the ongoing COVID situation, the sacrament should be offered in a way that allows for distancing. Confessionals should still not be used due to their confined space.
Pastors who have been celebrating Sunday Mass outdoors should consider whether a greater number of the faithful can be ministered to at this time by continuing to celebrate outdoors or to begin holding Sunday Mass indoors at 25% capacity.
Pastors who, due to the circumstances of their parish, have not been able to celebrate Sunday Mass outdoors should begin celebrating Sunday Mass indoors at 25% capacity.
Baptisms, weddings, and funerals should now be celebrated in the church building.
Any pastor aware of circumstances that would present difficulties in celebrating Mass indoors in their parish should contact the bishop directly.