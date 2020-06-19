Eleven Men are Ordained Deacons in the Diocese of Las Cruces

Ten men were ordained as permanent deacons, and one was ordained as a transitional deacon at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Sunday, June 14th, 2020.
This service was unlike others as due to social distancing measures, in person-participation at the ordination Mass was limited to those needed for the celebration, which includes those being ordained and the required clergy. The public was able to watch the ceremony via live-stream on the diocesan website.
Newly Ordinated Deacons:
Paul Jesus Campos
Manuel Parraz Chavez
Margarito Edward Fierro
Roberto Garcia
Kevin James Hogan
Francis Kwabena Gyau (Transitional Deacon)
Ramon Alberto Lozano
Fernando Salazar
Richard Romos Maynes, Jr
John Eric Munson
Randolf Fredric Rivas