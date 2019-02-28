|||
FY1718 Audited Financials Released
Finance
February
28
,
2019
The audited financial statements for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces Pastoral Center can be accessed by following the link below. Questions regarding the financial statements may be directed to Jon Blazak at jonb@rcdlc.org.
Click Here to Download FY1718 Audited Financial Statements