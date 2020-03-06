Helpful Resources for Information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since a vaccine or drug is not currently available for preventing or treating COVID-19, the CDC recommends that individuals take action to prevent the spread of the disease. The CDC offers the following guidance:
Practice everyday preventive actions now. Remind everyone in your household of the importance of practicing everyday actions that can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses:
It is important to remember, if you are sick, you are not obligated to attend Mass, school or church activities. If you or your child have symptoms of respiratory illness stay at home until you or your child is free of fever (100.4° F [37.8° C], or greater using an oral thermometer), or any other symptoms for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants).
At this time, it is the discretion of the parish pastor to enact certain measures in the event of concerns about an outbreak, including: