Danielle Cordova from Las Cruces Wins the (K of C) Award for Catholic Girl of the Year

Knights of Columbus Select Danielle Cordova As Catholic Girl of the Year
The Knights of Columbus Robert G. Gamboa Council 9527 is pleased and proud to announce they have selected Danielle Cordova as their Candidate for
Catholic Girl of The Year for the Fraternal Year 19/20. Her nomination was sent to the New Mexico State Council where it was reviewed and subsequently awarded the
State Catholic Girl of the Year at their Annual State Convention held on May 15-17, 2020.
Danielle is the daughter of Anthony Cordova who is a member of Council 9527. She is an honor student graduating from St. Mary’s High School this year. She will be attending New Mexico State University, Majoring in Civil Engineering.
While in high school she participated in many school activities including class president, volleyball manager, and robotics. She was a member of the Youth Group at both St. Albert the Great Newman Center and Holy Cross Church where she belonged to the S.E.A.L. program which is dedicated to serving the church and community in whatever their needs may be. She has donated many hours of her time serving at events for St. Vincent DePaul, and at Holy Cross and Immaculate Heart of Mary Churches. She intends to continue her work in the S.E.A.L.’s program while attending NMSU.
Along with the
Catholic Girl of the Year award, she will receive a generous scholarship from the State Council, as well as a small stipend from Council 9527. Depending upon the coronavirus restrictions in effect, the State Council will conduct a special presentation of all state-wide awards at their Organization Meeting in July or at their Mid-Year Meeting in December.