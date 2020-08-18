KOFC Presents a A "Keepsake Cookbook of Meals and Memories"

"We’ve been in the same storm, but on different boats". This statement couldn't be more true due to what we have all undergone these past months with the COVID virus pandemic. We each have our own story to tell regarding the blessings, as well as the struggles, that we have experienced.
The Knights of Columbus, Immaculate Heart of Mary Council 17083, is sponsoring a fundraising project with the proceeds to benefit the Cathedral's United in Ministry Campaign, called: "Give Us This Day....A Keepsake Cookbook of Meals and Memories" and we are asking the parishioners to contribute original recipes for the cookbook portion, as well as short stories/reflections, photos, or artwork, on how the pandemic has affected their lives these past several months. Father Bill McCann, Rector of the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart of Mary, has expressed it this way: "These would be expressions of how we have endured the pandemic with faith - a trust in our Lord during trying times . . . it would be an honest account of our tears, fears, peace and joy."
Since the Cathedral is the Mother Church for our Diocese, we welcome submissions in accordance with Guidelines listed in the attached information, from other Catholic families in the Diocese who would like to be a part of this endeavor.
We ask that your entries be sent in by September 30, 2020. We anticipate the professionally published "Keepsake Cookbook of Meals and Memories" to be available for sale in November.
If you have any questions please feel free to contact Jimmy Beasley, or Martha at the Parish Center of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary (575/524-8563) or 575/640-9076.