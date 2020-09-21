KOFC Scholarship Awarded to the Youngest Knight in the State of New Mexico

The Knights of Columbus (KOFC) is a fraternal service order founded as a mutual benefit society for working-class and immigrant Catholics in the U.S. Per their website, they have invested over 75+ million charitable hours and donated millions to various philanthropic efforts.
This year the San Albino Parish (KOFC) council #11575 was thrilled to present Phillip Padilla with a prestigious scholarship awarded to a recipient who has an exemplary academic record and who has a focus on unity and charity. To be presented with the scholarship, Philip, a graduate from Las Cruces High School, had to submit an acceptance letter from an institution of higher learning, a letter of recommendation from his principal and provide positive feedback from the church and charitable groups.
Phillip impressed the Knights through his love for helping others. Having lost his grandmother to Cancer, Philip was motivated to pursue a career in the medical field and, while in H.S., joined the health occupations of America, an extracurricular club in school. In 2018 Phillip also had the distinction as a Junior in H.S. of being selected as one of the Mayor's top teens. He is currently working to become a nurse practitioner so that he may be able to continue in his mission to help those in need.