Latest Electronic Scam Pretends to be a Message from Bishop Baldacchino

The Diocese of Las Cruces has once again been hearing reports of people receiving emails from scammers impersonating Bishop Baldacchino.
The current scam has the following verbiage and claims to be coming from Bishop: "Do you have a moment I have a request I need you to handle discreetly. I am in a meeting no calls so just reply my email"
Scams aimed at the diocese appeal to your kindness and concern for the clergy by creating an urgency that they require financial support due to an emergency. We encourage you to look at emails carefully as, in most instances, the scammer has created a similar email address to those that they are impersonating but with subtle differences. Other e-mails ask you to click on a link to receive a secure message from someone, maybe even someone you know.
Also please DO NOT click on any link unless you are certain the sender is known and you are expecting the link. Better to send a separate e-mail to the person inquiring if they are trying to contact you. Scammers have become very proficient at fooling folks, even designing their message to look like professional, real requests, with logo and design of valid web sites and organizations. Please use a lot of caution! In New Mexico, scams can be reported to the office of Attorney General Hector Balderas by filling out a form at https://www.nmag.gov/file-