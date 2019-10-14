A mobile shower unit purchased through donations and grants will provide showers for asylum seekers

A mobile shower unit purchased through donations, grants from the City of Las Cruces, Santa Fe Foundation, and Save the Children to provide showers to asylum seekers.
This mobile hygiene unit will provide a critical service for hygiene. A shower is something most of us may take for granted, but for many, it is a luxury that is not accessible. According to experts, baths can help people in need to feel empowered and can restore dignity.
The mobile showering unit will soon be parked at various churches providing showers to those in need thanks to the donations and grants brought forth by our community.