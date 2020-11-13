New Directives for the Diocese of Las Cruces

Today Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has altered the public health directives for the state. According to new directives issued today, parishes are to reduce their maximum capacity to 25% of an enclosed building or 75 individuals at any one time, whichever is smaller.
Effective Monday, November 16th, Masses will be held at a 25% capacity while continuing to maintain all current health precautions set forth by the State and Federal Government. Masses during the week, funerals, baptisms, and weddings will also continue to be permitted in the diocese at a 25% indoor capacity. Catholics are still dispensed from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass and those at risk for COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home and watch the numerous live stream Masses provided by the diocese.
Parishioners are recommended to contact their parish ahead of time to learn about what their parish is providing. Many parishes have continued to offer outdoor liturgies, and some may add additional spaced out Mass times in order to accommodate more parishioners.