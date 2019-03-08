Persons Credibly Accused of Sexual Abuse of Minors

By a decree of Pope John Paul II, the Diocese of Las Cruces was formed on October 17,
1982. The territorial limits of the diocese were defined as the New Mexico counties of
Doña Ana, Eddy, Grant, Hidalgo, Lea, Luna, Otero and a portion of Sierra, which had
formerly been the jurisdiction of the Diocese of El Paso, the counties of Lincoln, Chavez
and the remaining portion of Sierra which had been under the jurisdiction of the
Archdiocese of Santa Fe.
The following tables contains list of priests, religious and diocesan personnel who have
been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors and who have served in parishes or
schools located within the territorial limits of the Diocese of Las Cruces before and after
its creation. Some of the accusations have arisen when the accused were working in the
Southern New Mexico and others are related to accusations made in another diocese.
The persons named in this report have been included because the allegations against
them have been reviewed and deemed credible by the diocese’s Sexual Abuse Review
Board, which is composed of lay professionals with expertise in law enforcement, mental
health, and children’s health, or they have been included on similar lists in other dioceses.
In determining allegations against an individual to be credible, the Diocese of Las Cruces
is not making a definitive statement as to the veracity of the allegations nor the guilt of
the accused, only that the allegations are serious and have not been discredited. By their
very nature, these allegations are extremely serious and only a court of law can state
definitively whether or not they are true.
From time to time, the Diocese of Las Cruces may add names to this list as people come
forward with new information. Any person with knowledge of sexual misconduct with
a minor by these individuals or any other past or present clergy or employees of the
Diocese of Las Cruces are asked to immediately share this information with your local
police or sheriff’s department. After contacting the authorities, you may also contact
Margarita Martinez, the Victim’s Assistance Coordinator for the diocese at 575-523-7577
or
mmartinez@rcdlc.org with any questions or concerns you may have.