Priest in the Diocese of Las Cruces Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fr. Felix Troncoso from St. Anthony's parish in Anthony, NM, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is in good spirits and became aware of the positive diagnosis yesterday evening (Oct. 12) and has been in quarantine ever since.
Despite having no symptoms, Fr. Felix took a COVID test while accompanying someone to a standard medicinal appointment. To his surprise, it returned positive and is a reminder that you could have the virus without displaying any symptoms. We are thankful that Fr. Felix took the test.
The parish staff is also in quarantine and will also be tested. The parish practices COVID safe practices, but we strongly encourage anyone who has attended the parish to get tested. The parish will be cleaned thoroughly, and masses have been suspended until further notice.