Latest Electronic Scam Pretends to be a Message from Bishop Baldacchino

The Diocese of Las Cruces has once again been hearing reports of people receiving text messages and emails
from persons impersonating clergy.
The scam is known to begin with a call, email, or text attempting to deceive someone that it is coming
from a priest or Bishop. It uses the name of the priest, although the email used is not the address of the priest. This
is followed by a request of some currency (gift cards, iTunes cards, Visa cards) to aid in some kind of
emergency (sick, traveling and lost a passport, or some other crisis).
The scam aims to appeal to your kindness and concern for the priest by creating an urgency that he re-
quires financial support due to an emergency. We encourage you to look at emails carefully as, in most
instances, the scammer has created a similar email address to the priest but with subtle differences. Oth-
er e-mails ask you to click on a link to receive a secure message from someone, maybe even someone
you know. DO NOT click on any link unless you are certain the sender is known and you are expected
the link. Better to send a separate e-mail to the person inquiring if they are trying to contact you. Scam-
mers have become very proficient at fooling folks, even designing their message to look like professional,
real requests, with logo and design of valid web sites and organizations. Please use much caution!
In New Mexico, scams can be reported to the office of Attorney General Hector Balderas by filling out a
form at https://www.nmag.gov/file-a-complaint.aspx or calling the hotline at 1-844-255-9210