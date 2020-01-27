Scammers Latest Attempt Comes as a Text Message

The Diocese of Las Cruces has been hearing reports of people receiving text messages and emails from persons impersonating clergy.
The scam is known to begin with a call, email, or text attempting to deceive someone that it is coming from a priest. It uses the name of the priest, although the email used is not the address of the priest. This is followed by a request of some currency (gift cards, iTunes cards, Visa cards) to aid in some kind of emergency (sick, traveling and lost a passport, or some other crisis).
The scam aims to appeal to your kindness and concern for the priest by creating an urgency that he requires financial support due to an emergency. We encourage you to look at emails carefully as, in most instances, the scammer has created a similar email address to the priest but with subtle differences. Other e-mails ask you to click on a link to receive a secure message from someone, maybe even someone you know. DO NOT click on any link unless you are certain the sender is known and you are expected the link. Better to send a separate e-mail to the person inquiring if they are trying to contact you. Scammers have become very proficient at fooling folks, even designing their message to look like professional, real requests, with logo and design of valid web sites and organizations. Please use much caution!