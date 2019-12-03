Scammers Latest Attempt Comes as a Fake Email

Scammers using Bishop Peter Baldacchino’s name and a fake address have been sending e-mail to parishioners, asking for the recipient’s assistance. It is not a message from our Bishop. If you look carefully the address may be
pastorunitedlife@gmail.com
As you probably know, caution with e-mail is always in order, especially when the writer asks you for something. In this e-mail, the fake writer asked for a reply confirming receipt of the fake e-mail and asked for assistance. Similar hackers ask you to purchase something (gift cards, iTunes cards, etc) and send it to them, suggesting the need to respond because of an emergency. Others ask you to click on something (a link in the message or an attachment) – with damaging results. And they use the name of someone you know and trust. Many of the fake e-mails look very real, using graphics that suggest they are a valid message and the fake e-mail’s directions should be followed. Caution is always in order. IT professionals will tell you not to open e-mail from someone you cannot trust. If in doubt, send an separate e-mail to the sender and ask if they are trying to reach you.