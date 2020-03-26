SPECIAL PRAYER OF THE HOLY FATHER AND PLENARY INDULGENCE

All Christians are invited to participate in the special prayer of the Holy Father taking place in Saint Peter’s Square on Friday, March 27, 2020.
The Statio orbis, will be streamed on the website of Vatican News (www.vaticannews.va) at 6 p.m. in Rome, 12 p.m. CT and 1 p.m. ET, the Holy Father will grant to all participants the Plenary Indulgence before imparting the Urbi et Orbi Blessing.
For more information, visit https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2020-03/pope-calls-for-christians-to-unite-in-prayer-for-end-to-pandemic.html.