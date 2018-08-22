Statement from Bishop Cantú on Clergy Abuse

Dear Parishioners in the Diocese of Las Cruces,



The summer has brought us disturbing news with the credible allegations of sexual abuse and abuse of power against Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, and the publishing of the Grand Jury Report in Pennsylvania detailing abuse cases by clerics and mismanagement by bishops and other church authorities. These revelations have left us horrified and justifiably angry, and I would like to share a few thoughts in this regard.



I believe that our churches and schools are much safer since the Dallas Charter was promulgated by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2002. Through the Charter, Catholic dioceses across the United States, including Las Cruces, have committed to conducting background checks for all persons who work with minors and vulnerable individuals—and to training minors and adults to recognize signs of abuse and of grooming by sexual predators. Although we are not perfect, I am convinced that our churches and schools are much safer because of this training.



One glaring weakness of the Dallas Charter is that it does not include a method of calling those bishops to account who failed to act properly in handling abuse cases. The reason for this omission is that, according to Canon Law, no bishop has authority over another bishop: Only the pope can discipline or remove a bishop. This is problematic.



With this failing in accountability in mind, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, last week proposed a pathway forward in calling bishops to account. In his words: “We are faced with a spiritual crisis that requires not only spiritual conversion, but practical changes to avoid repeating the sins and failure of the past….” With that resolve, Cardinal DiNardo has called for investigation into abuse of power by bishops with the “substantial involvement” of lay experts in law enforcement, investigation, psychology, and other relevant disciplines. In addition to the involvement of lay professionals, the investigation will require proper independence and sufficient authority to recommend that bishops be disciplined or removed.



In a recent statement on the matter, Pope Francis said, “We have realized that these wounds never disappear and that they require us forcefully to condemn these atrocities….” He continues, “The heart-wrenching pain of these victims, which cries out to heaven, was long ignored, kept quiet, or silenced.” He calls us to prayer and penance: “Penance and prayer will help us to open our eyes and our hearts to the other people’s sufferings and to overcome the thirst for power and possessions that are so often the root of those evils.”



With Pope Francis’ words in mind, I’m calling for a Day of Prayer and Penance in the Diocese of Las Cruces on September 7, 2018. I ask that our pastors and parish leaders lead this prayer in our parishes and missions. And, I invite all our priests to join me in an additional day of prayer and penance on September 10, 2018, including a Holy Hour of Prayer at 6:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral.



Most Rev. Oscar Cantú

Bishop of Las Cruces