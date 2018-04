Statement on New Mexico's Children Poverty Issues

Most Rev. John C. Wester’s Statement on Gov. Susanna Martinez’s “PullTogether” Campaignto Address New Mexico’s Children Poverty Issues FULL STATEMENT PDF Pope Francis’ Prayer to the Holy Family:Jesus, Mary and Joseph, in you we contemplate the splendor of true love; to you weturn with trust.Holy Family of Nazareth, grant that our families too may be places of communionand prayer, authentic schools of the Gospel and small domestic churches.Holy Family of Nazareth may families never again experience violence, rejectionand division: may all who have been hurt or scandalized find ready comfort andhealing.Holy Family of Nazareth, Make us once more mindful of the sacredness andinviolability of the family, and its beauty in God’s plan.Jesus, Mary and Joseph, graciously hear our prayer. Amen.We are happy the conversation about children’s well-being is happening. This is a very positivestep. We are encouraged – and I am grateful -- that Governor Martinez is now talking about thesocial conditions of our children. The need is so great: we rank #1 in children living in poverty inthe United States. These numbers are astonishing! That’s not a “first place” we want in our state!We agree with the government’s call to pull together. This is truly an important step. It is importantto remember, however, that when we pull together, we need to pull resources together. For example,programs for children need to be funded. The “PullTogether” campaign underestimates the lack ofaccess to the internet for the people in poverty. An online directory is not a silver bullet. Theseproblems need a large-scale effort to create systemic change. These decades’ old problems, whichhave recently boiled to a heating point of tragedy, can no longer be ignored. A resource directory iswonderful, if it is directing people to fully-funded programs, which has not been the case in NewMexico.I would note that in this Year of Mercy, Pope Francis has called us all to take an inventory of theneeds of the poor and the evidence is clear that the state has not funded the unmet needs of our poor.When Pope Francis visited Ciudad Juarez, we all heard his message of building bridges. He wasright but these bridges must be built on foundations of truth or they will crumble. Accepting thetruth of the needs of our children in New Mexico is the first building block. Now, for us to extendthe arches of that bridge, sacrifices need to be made. New Mexico, as a society, has an obligation topay just taxes that fund essential programs. At the same time, we must look at other resources,private and public. For example, CHI St. Joseph’s Children operates the State’s largest homevisiting program, all with private funds. There is a moral and ethical responsibility for the state touse the resources of the Land Grant Permanent School Fund, in what could be called a justdistribution formula. We should no longer exclude our youngest members of society from thebenefit of the fund. As we are all called to pull together, we should allow all citizens to publicallydebate this issue and have the opportunity to vote on a constitutional amendment to fund earlychildhood development from the Land Grant Permanent School Fund. We should not fear debate,but rather, bring the debate into a dialogue of sincere efforts that are the cornerstones to bridgebuilding. If we are all called to pull together, we are all called to exercise our responsibility to putchildren first.With each new report and statistic, we see clearly that our children are suffering from poor earlychildhood care. Now is the time to pull together and make our children our priority. The state has aconstitutional mandate to address the social needs of its people. We should all be propelled intoaction. And at the top of the list of that action is substantial and sustainable funding of earlychildhood programs. For example, as reported by the Albuquerque Journal on April 22nd, there is awaiting list of 750 for child care assistance but they have been instructed to reapply by the deadlineof May 31st. This is not a realistic deadline in our view, especially when you consider all theobstacles our poor face in going through the bureaucracy of government. It is fine that we reach outto find people in need, but not to refer them to programs that have waiting lists. We need to fundthose programs to eliminate the waiting lists.Today, I pledge to join an effort of pulling together for the well-being of our children andbecause of my commitment, I am obliged to ring the bell of human dignity hoping that itsounds in the community as an alarm and a signal of distress for all the families in NewMexico needing all of our assistance to achieve the promise of health and happiness. I questionour state’s intentions when its children are ranked with the worst outcome indicators and at the sametime sits on the second largest permanent fund in the nation. The scale must tip in favor of thechildren.I pray that we are able to do more than sing a jingle but truly commit the funds that it will take topull our children in New Mexico out of the disparity they find themselves in. Let’s not be fooled:these are not average problems. Rather, the health and well-being of hundreds of thousands ofpersons are being threatened. We have the means at our disposal to make a positive difference in thelives of our children. Let’s pull together and do just that!