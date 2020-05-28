The 2020 Census is Happening Now

It is a new decade in the United States, which means that it is time for a new Census, and everyone needs to be counted for it.
Why is the Census important?
It is essential because you are supporting your family and community. It determines each states' congressional seats and Electoral College votes. The census also aids with Government funding as billions of dollars are distributed as financial assistance to States. These serve as additional resources to build more schools, hospitals, roads, among other vital resources that help create jobs.
Is Census Data Confidential?
Yes, federal law protects your personal information. Any government agency cannot use any answers from the census for purposes of law enforcement.