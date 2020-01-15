The 2020 United in Ministry Annual Appeal Is Underway

The diocesan appeal helps to fund the ministerial and charitable work of the Diocese of Las Cruces. To launch the UIM appeal, Bishop Peter Baldacchino will celebrate Mass in each vicariate, inviting all parishioners to join him in a “Thanks for Giving” Mass. Parishes should invite all their parishioners to attend. “Over the Goal” rebate checks for the parishes will be distributed at that time.
2020 UIM Dates:
Mon., Jan. 13 at St. Helena Church @ 6 p.m. (Mass for Carlbasd/Hobbs Vicariate)
Tue., Jan. 14 at St. Edward Church @ 6 p.m. (Mass for Carlsbad/Hobbs Vicariate)
Wed., Jan. 15 at St. Peters Church @ 6 p.m. (Mass for Roswell Vicariate)
Thur., Jan. 16 at Immaculate Conception Church @ 6 p.m. (Mass for Tularosa Basin Vicariate)
Fri., Jan. 17 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral @ 6 p.m. (Las Cruces Vicariate)
Fri., Jan. 24 at St. Anthony Church @ 6:00 p.m. (Mesilla Valley Vicariate)
Tue., Feb. 4 at St. Vincent de Paul @ 6:00 p.m. (Copper Vicariate)
Wed., Feb. 5 at St. Ann Church @ 6:00 p.m. (Copper Vicariate)