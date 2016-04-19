The Works of Mercy

by Rev. Valentine Jankowski, OFMConv.

Among the corporal works of mercy, one that is very accessible for us to perform is that of visiting the sick. All of us know people who are sick, some because of a current or chronic illness, some because of an accident or recent surgery, and some whose sickness may be simply the debility caused by age.



The Church desires to offer the grace and comfort of the sacraments of Reconciliation, the Anointing of the Sick, and the Holy Eucharist to the sick; family members should see that those entrusted to their care are given ample opportunities to celebrate these sacraments. Care for the sick, however, is not limited to priestly ministry. All of us who desire to follow the teachings of Jesus are asked to visit the sick, bringing them the comfort of knowing they are loved, thought of by us, and held in our prayers. There is a tendency for the sick to become isolated from the rest of the community. Life goes on without the presence of the sick person; and especially if the illness is protracted, we may fail to visit or call, having other things at home and work that tend to keep us occupied. The sense of isolation of being at home or in the hospital is compounded by the feeling that one is no longer an active member of the community and is relegated to receiving necessary physical care from medical personnel or some family members. Where are those friends and neighbors whose company l have grown used to and enjoyed? Have they abandoned me now that I no longer view myself as a productive member of society?



One of the blessings of being occasionally sick ourselves is the realization how others feel when they are separated from active life. Hopefully, that personal experience will help us when we are well and active to remember both the kindnesses that others showed us and the sense of separation we felt during our illness.



It is true that we may feel uncomfortable in visiting someone who is sick, not so much because we fear contracting their illness, but because we don’t know what to say, especially if the illness is serious. We need to overcome that fear and think how we would feel if someone came to visit us in our illness. Just the thought of being remembered by relatives and friends and fellow parishioners is a gift. Our visits need not be lengthy (the sick need plenty of rest) but should be positive and even cheerful. We should include prayer as part of our visit and assure the sick person that he or she will continue to be in our prayers.



Sometimes just a telephone call or a little greeting card will bring joy to those who are sick. We are busy people, but the few minutes it takes to make contact will be deeply appreciated. If we are going to make a personal visit, it is wise to make a telephone call first to see if the sick person is comfortable in having a personal visit at this time.



The sick may need to be reminded that their suffering is redemptive and is a participation in the sufferings of Christ. The whole Church benefits by their sharing the noble apostolate of suffering.

Since visiting the sick is in reality visiting Christ, we can see what a noble and wonderful work of mercy we undertake when we take the time to visit the Lord in the person of a sick brother or sister.