by Most Rev. Oscar Cantu, Bishop of Las Cruces

“Unless the Lord builds the house, They labor in vain who build.” (Psalm 127:1)



But God has so constructed the body as to give greater honor to a part that is without it, so that there may be no division in the body, but that the parts may have the same concern for one another. If [one] part suffers, all the parts suffer with it; if one part is honored, all the parts share its joy” (1 Cor 12:24-26).



I wish to thank all the members of the Diocese of Las Cruces for your prayers for Santa Rosa de Lima Parish. With the tragic state of the unfinished construction of the church building the parish found itself in some years ago, the entire diocese suffered the pain of this heartbreak. Yet, with the assistance of the entire body of Christ, we witnessed the Holy Spirit at work as Santa Rosa rose from the ashes. Its new church is now complete, thanks be to God!



At one of the many visits I paid the parish a few years ago, the members of the youth group surrounded me to ask a question: “Bishop, what can we do to help complete the church building?” I was touched by the sincerity of the question of these teenagers and their concern for their parish church. I was already determined to do all in my power to bring the church building to completion, yet the eagerness of their hearts strengthened mine to remain constant in this pursuit.



The pastors that I assigned subsequently I gave one directive: build up the spirits of the people and make sure they are fed spiritually. The diocese will help with the rest, I assured them. I am grateful to Fr. Carlos Espinoza and to Deacon Lonnie Briseño, who helped to build up the community, and to Fr. Andrés Mendoza, who has recently helped to grow the parish community while keeping tabs on the construction.



I cannot forget the faithful pastoral work of the Augustinian fathers, who courageously led the parish community and witnessed the original tragedy of construction woes and a heartbreaking halt to the project. Thank you, Fr. Jesús Esproceda, Fr. Francisco Oviedo, and Fr. Andrés Alava, for your faithful pastoral care of a community that suffered heartache and disappointment.



Three years ago, at one of the Presbyteral Council Meetings (Priest Council), it was suggested that we help each other, especially the parishes that struggle financially. The example of community barn-raising was proposed as an image of the Body of Christ coming together to assist the member of the body that needs assistance at the time. An annual second collection resulted from this discussion, the Good Shepherd Collection, that provides grants to parishes with worthy projects. Santa Rosa de Lima has benefited from these grants.



May we continue to hold each other up in prayer and good will as the Body of Christ in southern New Mexico!