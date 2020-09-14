Virtual Diocesan Youth Night Returns!

The Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry continues to keep connected with the youth in the diocese despite the pandemic through its series of Virtual Youth Groups. On Thursday, September 17th, we are excited to welcome speaker/blogger Meg Hunter-Kilmer.
Meg holds a Bachelor's degree in Theology from the University of Notre Dame (UND) and a Master's in Systematic Theology also from UND. She is a missionary who has dedicated herself to traveling around the country speaking about the goodness of God, Catholic apologetics, Christian morality, and the life of prayer.