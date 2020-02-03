Wedding Anniversary Mass

The Diocese of Las Cruces held its annual diocesan wedding anniversary Masses on Saturday, February 1st, and Sunday, February 2nd, for couples that have been married for 10, 25, 50 or 60+ years. The anniversary Masses took place at the Immaculate Heart of Mary at the Cathedral in Las Cruces and also at Our Lady of Grace Church in Artesia.
Fr. Bill McCann presided over the Mass as the diocese rejoiced with the many couples who have upheld their marital commitment. All registered couples received a certificate recognizing their milestone. A small reception occurred immediately afterward. The diocesan office of Communications had the opportunity to interview some of the couples there were celebrating their anniversaries.
For Raul and Juliette Smith, who were celebrating 54 years of marriage, coming to the Cathedral meant reconnecting with their roots. The couple had married in St. Genevieve at a time when the Diocese of Las Cruces was still part of El Paso. Currently, they are parishioners at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Cathedral. They agreed that patience and understanding are key ingredients to a successful marriage. The Smiths also mentioned that they have a policy of never going to bed angry.
Another couple that was celebrating over 50 years of marriage Dennis and Katharine Flannagan also said that if they had any advice to offer, it would also be patience. Both of them were raised and born in Las Cruces, but job opportunities had taken them elsewhere before deciding to come back to their hometown.